Apple Offering 10% Bonus When Adding Funds to Apple ID in Select Countries

Apple is once again offering a 10 percent bonus when adding funds to your Apple ID account through April 3 in the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany, and select other countries.

The bonus can be applied once on up to $200 or €300 in Apple ID funds, which can be used towards purchases on the App Store, iTunes Store, Apple Books Store, an Apple Music or iCloud storage subscription, and so forth. If you add $100 to your account, for example, you will receive $110 during this promotion.



To add funds directly to your Apple ID, go to Settings > Your Name > iTunes & App Store and tap your Apple ID > View Apple ID. Sign in if necessary, tap "Add Funds to Apple ID," tap the amount that you want to add, and confirm your selection.