MacRumors Giveaway: Win a 45W 20,000mAh USB-C Power Bank for Charging MacBooks, iPhones, and iPads From Choetech

Choetech's Power Bank is 45W, which means it can fast charge the iPad and iPhone, plus it is powerful enough to charge up the MacBook Air and 12-inch MacBook models as fast as their included chargers. It can also be used to charge the 13 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, though they charges slower than they do with the standard USB-C power adapters that come with those machines.

The Power Bank is equipped with a USB-C port, a micro-USB port, and two USB-A ports, and Choetech says it is able to charge a 12-inch MacBook to full in an hour, a 13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ to full in an hour and a half, and a ‌MacBook Pro‌ in 2.5 hours. It is also able to charge the ‌iPhone‌ to 50 percent in 30 minutes using a USB-C to Lightning cable.



The 20,000 mAh capacity is enough to charge a MacBook 1.5 times, a 13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ one time, and a 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ to about 60 percent. According to Choetech, it will charge an iPhone 8 to full 6.5 times and an ‌iPhone 8‌ Plus 4.2 times. Using the 30W USB-C input, the Power Bank itself can be charged from empty to full in three and a half hours. It can also be charged using a micro-USB cable, but that's a good deal slower.



Up to three devices can be charged at one time using the USB-C port and the two USB-A ports, which provide 12W of power. The Power Bank ships with a 1.6-foot USB-C to USB-C cable.

Choetech says that the Power Bank is equipped with built-in over charging, over voltage, over temperature, over current, and short circuit protections, and it will automatically turn off if overloading occurs.



