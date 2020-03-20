Deals: Best Buy Discounting iPad Mini 5 by $50 This Weekend, Prices Start at $350 for 64GB Wi-Fi

Best Buy today kicked off its newest weekend sale, introducing a few solid deals on Apple's iPad mini 5 from 2019. During this event, you can also save on iPhone cases, Beats headphones, and a few other Apple products.
For the iPad mini 5, Best Buy is offering $50 off select models and matching the current best prices for these tablets. Prices start at $349.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini, down from $399.00, and also include the 256GB Wi-Fi model for $499.99, down from $549.00.
If you're looking for cellular models, the 64GB cellular iPad mini is down to $479.99 at Best Buy, from $529.00. The 256GB cellular device is $629.99, down from $679.00. Although stock varies at the time of writing, Best Buy is offering all of these iPad minis in every color.
Below we've rounded up a few of the other sales happening this weekend at Best Buy. This event will end on Sunday, March 22 at 11:59 p.m. CT, and there are limited quantities for some of the items. Some products require My Best Buy membership to see the deals, and many support free shipping, which should be helpful for anyone under quarantine.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.
