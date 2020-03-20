Apple Begins Shipping iPad Pro Orders From China Ahead of First Deliveries on March 25

Apple on Wednesday introduced new iPad Pro models equipped with an A12Z Bionic chip and new LiDAR Scanner, which is designed to deliver enhanced augmented reality experiences.



The first iPad Pro orders are expected to start arriving to customers on Wednesday, March 25, and to make sure the tablets reach consumers on time, Apple has begun shipping the new ‌iPad Pro‌ models from China.

Apple is not yet providing shipping details through its own tracking system, but customers in the United States who are receiving their packages through UPS can use the track by reference feature with a phone number or an order number to track their packages.



UPS My Choice, which displays upcoming deliveries in a calendar view for those who sign up for an account, also lists ‌iPad Pro‌ shipments that are in transit at the current time. Signing up for a UPS My Choice account is free.

While the new 11 and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models are expected to arrive next week, the new Magic Keyboard with trackpad that Apple debuted alongside them is not going to be available for purchase until sometime in May.



Orders placed today for the iPad Pro will arrive to customers between April 3 and April 7, with early supplies of the device available for March 25 delivery having been exhausted. Pricing on the new 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ starts at $799 for 128GB of storage, while pricing on the 12.9-inch model starts at $999 for 128GB of storage.