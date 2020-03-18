Deals: Woot Discounts Refurbished iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 Models Starting at $120

Woot's latest flash sale offers older iPhone models in refurbished condition, starting at just $119.99. These Woot sales will last today only, or until the retailer is sold out of stock.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Sales start with the 32GB iPhone 7 for $119.99, with your choice of T-Mobile or AT&T carriers. You can also get the 128GB model for $134.99 or the 256GB model for $159.99.

The iPhone 7 Plus is included in the sale as well, priced at $179.99 for 32GB, $199.99 for 128GB, and $229.99 for 256GB. Only AT&T is available as a carrier option for the iPhone 7 Plus.

Lastly, refurbished models of the iPhone 8 are on sale for $189.99 in 64GB and $229.99 in 256GB, with AT&T as the carrier. All of Woot's refurbished iPhones are expected to have a moderate level of wear and tear, but they have been tested to be in full working condition.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.