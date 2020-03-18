Deals: Woot Discounts Refurbished iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 Models Starting at $120

Woot's latest flash sale offers older iPhone models in refurbished condition, starting at just $119.99. These Woot sales will last today only, or until the retailer is sold out of stock.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Sales start with the 32GB iPhone 7 for $119.99, with your choice of T-Mobile or AT&T carriers. You can also get the 128GB model for $134.99 or the 256GB model for $159.99.
The iPhone 7 Plus is included in the sale as well, priced at $179.99 for 32GB, $199.99 for 128GB, and $229.99 for 256GB. Only AT&T is available as a carrier option for the iPhone 7 Plus.
Lastly, refurbished models of the iPhone 8 are on sale for $189.99 in 64GB and $229.99 in 256GB, with AT&T as the carrier. All of Woot's refurbished iPhones are expected to have a moderate level of wear and tear, but they have been tested to be in full working condition.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.
Top Stories
Last March, MacRumors received an anonymous tip claiming that Apple would announce new iPad, iMac, and iPod models with three consecutive days of press releases the following week, and that information proved to be two-thirds accurate with new iPad Air and iPad mini models announced on Monday, March 18 and an iMac refresh on Tuesday, March 19.
Apple did announce a new product on the Wednesday, ...
Apple today announced that it is closing all of its retail locations outside of Greater China until March 27 due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus, which means Apple Stores worldwide will be shuttered for the next two weeks.
In a letter letting customers know about the store closures, Tim Cook says that China has taught us that the most effective way to minimize the risk of the...
Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models with scissor keyboards in the second quarter of 2020, according to a new research note today from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, obtained by MacRumors.
Kuo did not comment on the size of the new MacBook Pro, but he is possibly referring to the 14-inch model that he has previously mentioned given that the 16-inch MacBook Pro was only released ...
Four new iPad Pro models were temporarily listed in a Chinese user manual for iPadOS 13 on Apple's website, including two 11-inch and two 12.9-inch models, as spotted by the blog iPhone in Canada. The new model numbers include A2228, A2229, A2231, and A2233. Apple removed all four models from the user manual earlier today.
Apple already filed model A2228 in the Eurasian Economic Commission...
In addition to forecasting the launch of new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models with scissor keyboards in the second quarter of 2020, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple has bigger ambitions for its notebook lineup.
In a research note today, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said Apple plans to launch MacBook models with its own custom processors in the fourth quarter of 2020 or the first...
T-Mobile today announced a few changes that should help out some of its customers who are relying on their T-Mobile data plans during the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
Most T-Mobile customers already have unlimited data, but for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers who still have plans with data limits, T-Mobile will provide unlimited smartphone data for the next 60 days.
...
It was a massive week for news and rumors, led by Apple officially announcing that this year's WWDC will be a digital-only event due to the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic. Apple is also closing all of its retail stores outside of China for the next two weeks.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. On the rumor front, there were a ton of iOS 14 leaks this...
Apple's unreleased A14 chip is rumored to be the first Arm-based mobile processor to officially exceed 3GHz, according to a new report by Research Snipers.
Apple's A14 processor, the successor to the A13 chip in both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, is expected to debut this fall in Apple's "iPhone 12" models. The report highlights the suspected Geekbench 4 score of the A14 chip, with a...
Apple today announced that its 31st Worldwide Developers Conference will be a digital-only event with no physical gathering due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus around the world. The online-only event will take place in June.
Apple normally holds WWDC at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, but the area has seen multiple coronavirus cases and Apple is canceling the...
Apple may be planning to release iOS 13.4 on Tuesday, March 17, according to details found in AliPay marketing materials discovered by Chinese language site IT Home and shared by Twitter user KhaosT.
Screenshots shared by IT Home suggest iOS 13.4 will introduce Apple Pay and Wallet support for AliPay, a popular Chinese mobile payments platform, with the update expected to launch in the early ...