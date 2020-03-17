Four New iPad Pro Models Spotted in Chinese User Manual on Apple's Website
Four new iPad Pro models were temporarily listed in a Chinese user manual on Apple's website, including two 11-inch and two 12.9-inch models, as spotted by the blog iPhone in Canada. The new model numbers include A2228, A2229, A2231, and A2233. Apple removed all four models from the user manual earlier today.
Apple already filed model A2228 in the Eurasian Economic Commission database in July 2019, in addition to model A2229 yesterday.
All of this is increasing evidence that an iPad Pro refresh could be on the horizon. A few months ago, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo forecasted that Apple will launch new iPad Pro models with a triple-lens rear camera system and 3D sensing for augmented reality in the first half of 2020, although it is unclear if the COVID-19 pandemic has changed that plan.
"The iPad Pro (11-inch) and iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd generation) contain lasers that may damage the lasers during repair or disassembly and may cause harmful invisible infrared laser radiation. "
Is this the FaceID or is this part of the new camera?
* Which CPUs are being used? A13x, or already A14x? Aka is the iPad Pro late to the party or early?
* How much RAM do these new iPads have? Still 4GB, or maybe 8GB across the board?
3rd generation is already on the market. It's Face ID as it uses infrared.
Check out the google translate of the manual:
Frickin' lasers!
Is Mini LED "ready" for widespread use now? I thought rumours about it were suggesting it was likely towards the end of 2020 or start of 2021 rather than now?
Yeah I thought so too. The general rumors (as far as I can recall) are pointing towards end of the year or perhaps the next instead. Either way, I just hope they'll release the new iPad Pro already cuz I'm eagerly waiting to buy one for work, but it just doesn't make sense to buy the existing iPad Pro right now...... lol