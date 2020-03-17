Four New iPad Pro Models Spotted in Chinese User Manual on Apple's Website

Four new iPad Pro models were temporarily listed in a Chinese user manual on Apple's website, including two 11-inch and two 12.9-inch models, as spotted by the blog iPhone in Canada. The new model numbers include A2228, A2229, A2231, and A2233. Apple removed all four models from the user manual earlier today.



Apple already filed model A2228 in the Eurasian Economic Commission database in July 2019, in addition to model A2229 yesterday.

