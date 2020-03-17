Anker Adds HomeKit Secure Video Support to EufyCam Security Camera

As promised, Anker has updated its EufyCam 2 security camera with support for HomeKit Secure Video, which allows the cameras to capture and store recordings securely in iCloud.
As noted by iMore, the free update adds secure video recording directly to Apple's Home app for users with a paid iCloud storage plan.
EufyCam 2 is one of the first security cameras to support Apple's new HomeKit Secure Video feature. Support for the feature was first unveiled during Apple's WWDC 2019 keynote, but it wasn't available when the eufyCam 2 launched last fall.
The firmware containing the support is version 2.5.9 and is currently rolling out to EufyCam 2 owners as a silent automatic update. Users can also manually check the availability of the new software via the firmware update option in the eufy Security mobile app.
The release notes don't mention the feature addition, so it's unclear whether Anker's other HomeKit camera, the eufyCam 2C, is also getting the upgrade.
According to Apple, HomeKit Secure Video is only available to users that pay for 200GB or more of iCloud storage, starting at $2.99 per month. Users with the 200GB plan can store 10 days of recordings from one camera in iCloud at no extra cost, while those with a 2TB plan can store 10 days of recordings from up to five cameras. HomeKit Secure Video recordings do not count towards a user's iCloud storage usage.
Top Stories
Last March, MacRumors received an anonymous tip claiming that Apple would announce new iPad, iMac, and iPod models with three consecutive days of press releases the following week, and that information proved to be two-thirds accurate with new iPad Air and iPad mini models announced on Monday, March 18 and an iMac refresh on Tuesday, March 19.
Apple did announce a new product on the Wednesday, ...
Apple today announced that it is closing all of its retail locations outside of Greater China until March 27 due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus, which means Apple Stores worldwide will be shuttered for the next two weeks.
In a letter letting customers know about the store closures, Tim Cook says that China has taught us that the most effective way to minimize the risk of the...
Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models with scissor keyboards in the second quarter of 2020, according to a new research note today from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, obtained by MacRumors.
Kuo did not comment on the size of the new MacBook Pro, but he is possibly referring to the 14-inch model that he has previously mentioned given that the 16-inch MacBook Pro was only released ...
In addition to forecasting the launch of new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models with scissor keyboards in the second quarter of 2020, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple has bigger ambitions for its notebook lineup.
In a research note today, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said Apple plans to launch MacBook models with its own custom processors in the fourth quarter of 2020 or the first...
T-Mobile today announced a few changes that should help out some of its customers who are relying on their T-Mobile data plans during the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
Most T-Mobile customers already have unlimited data, but for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers who still have plans with data limits, T-Mobile will provide unlimited smartphone data for the next 60 days.
...
It was a massive week for news and rumors, led by Apple officially announcing that this year's WWDC will be a digital-only event due to the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic. Apple is also closing all of its retail stores outside of China for the next two weeks.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. On the rumor front, there were a ton of iOS 14 leaks this...
Apple's unreleased A14 chip is rumored to be the first Arm-based mobile processor to officially exceed 3GHz, according to a new report by Research Snipers.
Apple's A14 processor, the successor to the A13 chip in both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, is expected to debut this fall in Apple's "iPhone 12" models. The report highlights the suspected Geekbench 4 score of the A14 chip, with a...
Apple today announced that its 31st Worldwide Developers Conference will be a digital-only event with no physical gathering due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus around the world. The online-only event will take place in June.
Apple normally holds WWDC at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, but the area has seen multiple coronavirus cases and Apple is canceling the...
Apple is postponing a March event that would have seen the introduction of new products like the low-cost iPhone and iPad Pro with triple-lens camera setup, according to a source at Apple that spoke to Cult of Mac.
Apple allegedly became "concerned" about bringing people together at Apple Park for the event, said to be planned for late March. There was a rumor in February suggesting Apple...
Apple may be planning to release iOS 13.4 on Tuesday, March 17, according to details found in AliPay marketing materials discovered by Chinese language site IT Home and shared by Twitter user KhaosT.
Screenshots shared by IT Home suggest iOS 13.4 will introduce Apple Pay and Wallet support for AliPay, a popular Chinese mobile payments platform, with the update expected to launch in the early ...