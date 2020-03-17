Deals: Anker's New Sale Has $8 Wireless Chargers, $23 Portable Batteries, and $28 Bluetooth Speakers

Anker's newest round of discounts have hit Amazon this week, offering shoppers a chance to save on Bluetooth speakers, wall chargers, wireless chargers, portable batteries, and Lightning cables. As usual, Anker's discounts will only last for a few days, so be sure to visit Amazon to make your purchase soon if you're interested.

You'll find Bluetooth speakers on sale starting at $27.88, as well as a solid deal across the company's PowerCore Slim line of 10,000 mAh portable batteries (in every color). You can get your favorite colorway for $22.99, down from $39.99 this week. Most of these sales are automatically discounted, but some do require a coupon code, which you can find below.

Bluetooth Speakers

Wall Chargers

Wireless Charger

PowerWave Pad - $7.99 with code AKA253SD, down from $11.95

Portable Charger

PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh (all colors) - $22.99 with code ANKERCMF7, down from $39.99

Cable

PowerLine III USB-A to Lightning - $12.99, down from $15.99

