Deals: Anker's New Sale Has $8 Wireless Chargers, $23 Portable Batteries, and $28 Bluetooth Speakers

Anker's newest round of discounts have hit Amazon this week, offering shoppers a chance to save on Bluetooth speakers, wall chargers, wireless chargers, portable batteries, and Lightning cables. As usual, Anker's discounts will only last for a few days, so be sure to visit Amazon to make your purchase soon if you're interested.
You'll find Bluetooth speakers on sale starting at $27.88, as well as a solid deal across the company's PowerCore Slim line of 10,000 mAh portable batteries (in every color). You can get your favorite colorway for $22.99, down from $39.99 this week. Most of these sales are automatically discounted, but some do require a coupon code, which you can find below.
Bluetooth Speakers
- Soundcore 2 - $27.88, down from $39.99
- Soundcore Flare - $37.41, down from $59.99
- Soundcore Flare S+ - $79.99, down from $129.99
Wall Chargers
- 5-Port USB-C Wall Charger - $30.99 with on-page coupon, down from $49.99
- PowerPort Atom 2 - $35.23, down from $56.99
Wireless Charger
- PowerWave Pad - $7.99 with code AKA253SD, down from $11.95
Portable Charger
- PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh (all colors) - $22.99 with code ANKERCMF7, down from $39.99
Cable
- PowerLine III USB-A to Lightning - $12.99, down from $15.99
