Apple Offers Extended Return Period Due to Store Closures, Will Accept Returns Two Weeks After Stores Reopen

Apple on Friday shut down all of its retail stores outside of greater China for a two week period in an effort to cut down on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the United States and other countries.



Following the store closures, Apple has published an FAQ that answers key questions customers might have about repairs and returns.

When it comes to returns, Apple says that it will accept returns for up to 14 days after its stores reopen, giving customers who need to return a product or an accessory a grace period while the stores are shut down.

Q: I want to return a product I recently purchased but the 14-day return period will end before March 28--what should I do? A: Don't worry. We'll accept your return up to 14 days after we reopen.

The return policy excludes contracted iPhones in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Australia and carrier-financed devices in the United States.

As for repairs, Apple says that it is working to complete all repairs and that if a device is awaiting parts or is ready for pickup, an Apple employee will be in touch. Apple Stores have kept some staff available for customers to pick up devices on March 15 or 16 between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Devices ordered for in-store pickup prior to when stores closed can also be picked up between March 15 and 16.

For repairs that are not already in progress, Apple directs customers to its online support staff who will be able to assist customers with mail-in repairs while Apple retail stores are closed.

Apple says that Genius Bar appointments will not be accepted until ‌Apple Stores‌ are reopened on March 28, which is when Apple plans to open stores once again. At this time, it is not clear if that date will be pushed back.

More info can be found in the full FAQ on Apple's website.