Deals: Twelve South's New Home Office Sale Provides Discounts on MacBook, iMac, and iPad Accessories

Twelve South today kicked off a new sale that's discounting a wide variety of its best desktop accessories, like the Curve for MacBook Pro and HiRise Pro for the iMac. For the MacBook, you'll find stands that provide a more ergonomic workstation, like the HiRise for MacBook at $59.99, which places the MacBook display at eye level and can be paired with a Bluetooth keyboard for a more comfortable workflow.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Twelve South. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Other accessories include those for the iMac, like the BackPack at $34.99, which provides a small ledge at the back of your iMac for placing an external hard drive or similar accessory. The HiRise Pro elevates the iMac display to a more comfortable height, similar to the HiRise for MacBook, and also provides a few storage compartments for decluttering your workspace. We've listed every item on sale at Twelve South below.

MacBook



iMac



BackPack - $34.99, down from $44.99

MagicBridge - $34.99, down from $39.99

HiRise Pro - $129.99, down from $169.99

iPhone



iPad



Compass Pro - $49.99, down from $59.99

ParcSlope - $49.99, down from $59.99

Miscellaneous



Inspire Candle - $19.99, down from $29.99

Fermata - $39.99, down from $49.99

