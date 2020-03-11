Deals: iPad Mini 5 Receives Big Discounts Across Every Model, Starting at $350 for 64GB Wi-Fi

Amazon and Best Buy have new sales on the iPad mini 5, providing the lowest prices we've ever tracked for Apple's newest 7.9-inch tablet. These sales cover every version of the iPad mini 5, with prices starting at $349.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model and increasing from there.
On Amazon, the prices seen below will be reflected once you add the iPad mini 5 to your cart and choose "Free No-Rush Shipping" at checkout. For the Best Buy sale, you'll need to be a My Best Buy member to see the discounts, which is free to sign up for if you're interested.
- 64GB, Wi-Fi - $349.99, down from $399.00 ($49 off, lowest ever) [Best Buy]
- 256GB, Wi-Fi - $499.99, down from $549.00 ($49 off, lowest ever) [Best Buy]
- 64GB, Cellular - $479.99, down from $529.00 ($49 off, lowest ever) [Best Buy]
- 256GB, Cellular - $629.99, down from $679.00 ($49 off, lowest ever) [Best Buy]
The iPad mini 5 was introduced one year ago in March 2019 with a True Tone display, Touch ID home button, and A12 Bionic chip. The iPad mini 5 is almost identical to the 10.5-inch iPad Air that was released alongside it last year, with the exception of screen size.
what's the difference between an iPad and an iPad pro regarding the use of apple pen? are both within the same resolution for drawing/graphic design?
iPad Pro models that support the 2nd gen Apple Pencil give you the benefit of secondary click support when using the Pencil. That's important if you want to use the Sidecar feature in macOS Catalina and use your iPad as a secondary screen for your Mac or MacBook. A lot of macOS based applications have functions that require the secondary click, so you're not going to get full functionality with iPad models that only support a 1st gen Pencil.
