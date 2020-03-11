Deals: iPad Mini 5 Receives Big Discounts Across Every Model, Starting at $350 for 64GB Wi-Fi

Amazon and Best Buy have new sales on the iPad mini 5, providing the lowest prices we've ever tracked for Apple's newest 7.9-inch tablet. These sales cover every version of the iPad mini 5, with prices starting at $349.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model and increasing from there.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

On Amazon, the prices seen below will be reflected once you add the iPad mini 5 to your cart and choose "Free No-Rush Shipping" at checkout. For the Best Buy sale, you'll need to be a My Best Buy member to see the discounts, which is free to sign up for if you're interested.



The iPad mini 5 was introduced one year ago in March 2019 with a True Tone display, Touch ID home button, and A12 Bionic chip. The iPad mini 5 is almost identical to the 10.5-inch iPad Air that was released alongside it last year, with the exception of screen size.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.