Apple Pay Promo Offers Free Drink With Jimmy John's Order

Apple's latest Apple Pay promotion, which is being emailed out to customers as of this afternoon, offers a free drink with a Jimmy John's purchase when using ‌Apple Pay‌ with Freaky Fast Rewards from Jimmy John's.



Customers who spend $10 or more in store, in the Jimmy John's app, or on the Jimmy John's website with ‌Apple Pay‌ can earn a free drink on their account.

The promotion is available through March 15, 2020, and there is a limit of one reward per day per Freaky Fast Rewards account.

Apple's promotion, which focuses on ordering ahead for pickup when arriving at the store, also highlights apps from Chipotle, Panera Bread, and Sonic.