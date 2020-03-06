In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Apple TV+ Show 'Home Before Dark'
The show follows Hilde, a nine-year-old girl who moves back to the small town her father is from. While there, she uncovers a murder case everyone else in the town had tried to bury.
A mystery inspired by the reporting of a real nine-year-old journalist. When a young girl and her family move back to the small town her father left behind, her pursuit of the truth leads to the unearthing of a long-buried cold case.In real life, Hilde Lysiak was the first to report on a murder in her town of Selinsgrove, which gave her paper, Orange Street News, national and international media attention.
"Home Before Dark" will be available on Friday, April 3 on Apple TV+. Apple TV+ is available for a $4.99 per month subscription for the whole family, though Apple offers a free year of service with the purchase of an iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod touch, or Apple TV.