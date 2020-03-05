Deals: Get a Certified Refurbished Pair of AirPods Pro from Best Buy for $208.99 Today Only ($41 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Best Buy's sale is $41 off the AirPods Pro, and definitely a solid discount for the wireless and noise-cancelling earphones. The AirPods Pro have been certified refurbished by the Geek Squad, and the retailer ensures that they have been repaired and restored to a like-new state, and will work as intended.
The AirPods Pro includes all essential parts and accessories, including a Lightning to USB-C cable, extra silicone ear tips, and wireless charging case. If you're unsatisfied with the earphones, refurbished products on Best Buy can be returned or exchanged. Visit Best Buy soon if you're interested, because the AirPods Pro deal will expire later tonight after the Deal of the Day page refreshes.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.