Apple No Longer Offers Personalized Engraving on Replacement iPods

Apple this week discontinued personalized engraving for replacement iPod devices, according to an internal memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers and obtained by MacRumors.In other words, if you have a damaged iPod touch, iPod nano, iPod shuffle, or iPod classic with an engraved message on it, and an Apple technician determines that the entire device needs to be replaced, Apple will simply provide customers with a non-engraved replacement from its repair inventory.Previously, customers had the option of requesting a re-engraved replacement device shipped directly from China.Given the iPod touch is a niche product in Apple's lineup, and that all other iPod models have been discontinued for years, this change is unlikely to affect most customers. However, if you had a nostalgic message engraved on an iPod several years ago, know that those words will be lost if Apple replaces the device.This change does not apply to the iPad.