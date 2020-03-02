In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Implicated in New Report on Chinese Forced Labor
The Chinese government has allegedly transferred thousands of Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities from Xinjiang to factories across the country, implicating global supply chains.
The report estimates that at least 80,000 Uyghurs were transferred out of Xinjiang to work in factories across China between 2017 and 2019, some of whom were sent directly from "detention camps".
Transferred workers typically undergo organized Mandarin and ideological training outside working hours, are subject to constant surveillance and are forbidden from participating in religious observances. The Washington Post has corroborated the report's claims.
China has attracted international condemnation for its network of extrajudicial "re-education" internment camps in Xinjiang.
The report identifies four Chinese factories in Apple's supply chain which use Uyghur labor to make parts for Apple and its suppliers.
O-Film Technology Co., which supplied camera modules for iPhone 8 and iPhone X, and BOE Technology Group, a company set to become Apple's second-largest OLED screen supplier by 2021, both reportedly use Uyghur labor, either directly or through contractors. AirPods supplier GoerTek is also listed.
As many as 560 Xinjiang workers were transferred to factories in central Henan province, including to Foxconn Technology's Zhengzhou facility, which reportedly makes half of the world's iPhones.
Over the past decade, Foxconn has been marred by allegations of worker exploitation and even suicides, including recently at its Zhengzhou facility.
In 2019, Apple released a supplier responsibility progress report, stating that "we hold ourselves and our suppliers to the highest standards to ensure everyone is treated with dignity and respect".
Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Either way, there are going to be tensions with such a huge and powerful country. If bad stuff does happen, China and the US/EU will be against each other in a new world war, and it won't be pretty. And people will say "how did we not see this coming?". We saw it coming, but as usual, we just didn't do anything.
we hold ourselves and our suppliers to the highest standards to ensure everyone is treated with dignity and respect
Riiiiiiiiight! :rolleyes:
You outsource to China (among others) because it's cheap. It's cheap because they don't have the same standards we have. Don't pretend you don't know this.
[automerge]1583155507[/automerge]
This is pretty weak. So it’s some suppliers in Apple’s supply chain that are allegedly using this labor but we don’t know what specific Apple products or components (if any) this labor is involved in. And we have no idea for how long or what steps Apple has taken. Supply chains are incredibly complex. To suggest that every company is responsible for the conduct of every supplier they engage with is nuts. Seems to me Apple is one if the better corporations in this regard with their supplier responsibility report and actions they have taken in the past (and will take in the future).
The fact that all big businesses are just as bad doesn't stop it being bad.
[ Read All Comments ]