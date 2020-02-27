FCC to Propose Fining AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile $200M for Sharing Customer Location Data

Thursday February 27, 2020 1:07 pm PST by Juli Clover
The United States Federal Communication Commission is expected to propose fining AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Sprint $200 million in total for improperly disclosing real-time customer location data, reports Reuters.


Proposed fines for the four major carriers in the United States could be announced as soon as tomorrow, and the carriers would have the chance to challenge the fines before they become final. The precise amount each company is fined could change, and could possibly increase.

The FCC in January confirmed that several wireless carriers in the U.S. violated federal law by failing to protect sensitive customer data that included real-time location information.

Carrier location selling practices were uncovered last year when Motherboard reported that Sprint, AT&T, and T-Mobile had been selling subscriber geolocation data to third-party companies like LocationSmart and Zumigo, with those companies passing the data along to bounty hunters, bail bondsmen, and more.

The FCC launched an investigation into the practices after the U.S. Committee on Energy and Commerce in November 2019 accused the FCC of "failing in its duty to to enforce the laws Congress passed to protect consumers' privacy."

Avatar
ignatius345
1 hour ago at 01:09 pm
$200M, divided three ways? This is pennies for these companies. They'll keep doing the same crap until they face real consequences.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
bulbousnub
1 hour ago at 01:22 pm
Welp, my **** joke fell flat. Sorry all.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
WiseAJ
1 hour ago at 01:18 pm


That's $400 million for the New T-Mobile


Its $200 million total between the four wireless companies. not $200 million each.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Mick-Mac
41 minutes ago at 01:42 pm
and they'll just pass this along to all their customers and we'll end up paying. It'll be done in dribs and drabs over several years, but we'll end up paying...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
tylersdad
35 minutes ago at 01:49 pm
Guess who will pay these fines? Their customers.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
bulbousnub
1 hour ago at 01:11 pm
That's $400 million for the New T-Mobile
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
CE3
1 hour ago at 01:18 pm
A light slap on the wrist.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
niji
55 minutes ago at 01:28 pm
sorry but USD 200 million is not enough.
s/b about USD 1 billion each.
Rating: 1 Votes

