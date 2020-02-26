Deals: Anker's New Sale Has $32 Portable Batteries, $17 Wireless Chargers, $21 Bluetooth Speakers, and More

Wednesday February 26, 2020 6:21 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Anker has a new batch of discounts on Amazon this week, with savings for Bluetooth speakers, wireless chargers, portable chargers, and a Eufy security camera. Some of these sales have been applied automatically, while others do require a discount code to enter at the checkout screen, which we've detailed below.

Top picks in the sale include Anker's PowerCore 15,000 mAh portable battery for $32.29, down from $39.99. Anker's portable batteries are some of the most reliable accessories and perfect for fueling up Apple products like iPhone and iPad while you're traveling.

Eufy
Audio
Wireless Chargers
Portable Chargers
