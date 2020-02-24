Deals: Get the iPhone 11 Smart Battery Case for $99 ($30 Off, New Low Price)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Only the Black color option has been marked down to $99.00 on Amazon, while White is priced around $120 at this time ($10 off). Likewise, the Smart Battery Case for the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max have not been discounted to $99, but you can find a few for $10 off.
The Smart Battery Case for the iPhone 11 is able to deliver up to 50 percent longer battery life to the iPhone, and is compatible with Qi wireless chargers. When connected, you can see how much battery life the case and your iPhone have left thanks to iOS integration with the Smart Battery Case.
You can also save on the Smart Battery Case for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, which have been discounted to $78.00 on Amazon, down from $129.00.
