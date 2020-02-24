Deals: AirPods With Charging Case Available for Low Price of $129.98 on Amazon ($29 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Amazon is also still discounting the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, priced at $169.00, down from $199.00 ($30 off). A few other retailers are nearly matching that price this week as well, including Best Buy and Adorama.
Although the AirPods Pro are in stock on Amazon this week, they have not been discounted to their previous sale price of $235. But you can save on the standalone Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, which Amazon has for $69.00, down from $79.00. Adorama is also matching that sale.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories. We also frequently track the best sales in our AirPods deals guide, so keep an eye on it if you're on the hunt for discounted AirPods.