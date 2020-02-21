Make Your AirPods Case Look Like a Game Boy With This New Cover

Friday February 21, 2020 8:20 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Elago has released a new cover for the AirPods charging case with a retro design inspired by Nintendo's iconic Game Boy.

Available in Light Gray or Black, the cover is made of flexible, impact-resistant silicone material with an anti-slip coating, giving the AirPods charging case some added protection. It is also equipped with a carabiner, allowing it to be attached to a keychain or a backpack or so forth when on the go.


The cover is compatible with both the first- and second-generation AirPods charging case, but not the AirPods Pro case. Elago says the cover does not interfere with wireless charging functionality.

The cover is available for $10.99 to $12.99 on Amazon and Elago.com.

