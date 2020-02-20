In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Seeds Second Public Betas of iOS and iPadOS 13.4 With New Mail Toolbar, iCloud Folder Sharing and More
Beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program will be able to download the iOS/iPadOS 13.4 beta update over-the-air after installing the proper certificate on an iOS device.
iOS and iPadOS 13.4 bring useful and notable new features and changes. There's an updated Mail toolbar that separates the reply button from the delete button to make it harder to accidentally delete emails, there's a new "Shazam It" shortcut in the Shortcuts app for identifying songs, and some tweaks have been made to CarPlay controls for calls and third-party navigation apps.
The update includes support for iCloud Folder Sharing, a long-awaited iOS 13 feature. iCloud Folder Sharing allows iCloud Drive files to be shared with other people, making the folders accessible to multiple users.
There are a total of nine new Memoji/Animoji stickers that can be used wherever emoji can be used, there are new Settings options for the TV app, and Apple has made minor changes to Location Services to appease app developers who want to encourage customers to turn on the "Always" option for Location Services for apps that need it.
Apple has added support for universal app purchases, which means developers can sell a single app across iOS, tvOS, and macOS. For apps that enable this feature, customers will be able to make one purchase and then download an app across all applicable platforms.
There are hints of a new "CarKey" API, which is designed to allow the iPhone or the Apple Watch to be used in lieu of a traditional car key in vehicles that support NFC, complete with options for sharing digital car keys with friends and family.
For the iPad, Apple has introduced new keyboard shortcuts for the Photos app for navigating between tabs, search, creating albums, deleting photos, and entering Edit mode, plus there's a new feature for hardware key remapping in iPadOS.
For a rundown of everything that's new in iOS and iPadOS 13.4, make sure to check out our complete feature list.
Apple has also released a new public beta of tvOS 13.4, which is identical to the tvOS 13.4 beta provided to developers yesterday.