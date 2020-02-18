First Alert's All-in-One Smoke Detector, Carbon Monoxide Detector, and Speaker Now Supports AirPlay 2

AirPlay 2 enables multi-room audio playback with other AirPlay 2 devices, such as the HomePod, Apple TV, and select speakers from Sonos, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins, and others. Users can select where the music is playing in Control Center on an iOS device or ask Siri to play music in a specific room or the whole home.
Introduced at CES 2018, the Onelink Safe & Sound distinguishes itself from a traditional smoke detector with a built-in speaker and noice-canceling microphones, plus support for Amazon Alexa.
With existing HomeKit support, homeowners can add the Onelink Safe & Sound to the Home app and receive push notifications if smoke or carbon monoxide are detected. HomeKit also allows the detector and music playback to be controlled with Siri using an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or HomePod.
Regularly priced at $249.99, the Onelink Safe & Sound is currently on sale for $178.25 on Amazon in the United States.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.