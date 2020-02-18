In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Maps Transit Directions Go Live in Various EU Countries
Apple has yet to update its official list of locations for which Maps offers Transit data, possibly because some of the real-time information is still being deployed. There have been a few reports that some cities in the aforementioned countries are still displaying uneven transit coverage.
Google Maps has supported transit directions for several years now, but Apple Maps has been steadily catching up with detailed routing information in recent years.
Transit coverage began in 2015 with an initial rollout in Baltimore, Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Sydney, Toronto, and China. Since then, Apple has expanded the feature to many other regions around the world.
(Thanks, Mauricio!)
