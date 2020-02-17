Kuo: iPhone SE 2 Launch Still Planned for First Half of 2020 Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

Monday February 17, 2020 7:52 am PST by Eric Slivka
We've been hearing for some time that Apple is planning to launch a new low-cost iPhone based on the iPhone 8, but with upgraded internals. This device has been referred to in rumors as the "iPhone SE 2" or "iPhone 9," although concerns over the impact of the Wuhan coronavirus on production have raised some questions about timing for the launch.


In a new research note seen by MacRumors, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo briefly mentions that the ‌iPhone SE 2‌ is still expected to launch in the first half of this year. The mention comes in a larger report about smartphone camera lens suppliers, with Kuo noting that the ‌iPhone SE 2‌ will not include a 7-element plastic (7P) lens, and so will not contribute toward shipments of those advanced lenses.
Because Apple expects that the new ‌iPhone‌ SE2 released in 1H20 will not use a 7P lens, it will not help the 7P lens shipment momentum.
It's unsurprising that the ‌iPhone SE 2‌ won't include a 7P lens, as the ‌iPhone 8‌ includes a 6P rear camera lens. With Apple looking to keep pricing on the new phone as low as possible, it will almost certainly be reusing components wherever possible, with the exception of key performance-related components like the A-series chip, which is rumored to move from the A11 chip in the ‌iPhone 8‌ to Apple's latest A13 chip.

A separate report today claims that an update to Apple's iPad Pro lineup is expected "around March," so it's possible we could see a media event next month for Apple to introduce several new products.

if this phone is expected to have an A13 SoC, is it expected to also include eSIM and Gigabit-LTE as well ?

Also I hope it's not a cut down A13 with 2GB RAM - something in this form factor with more like 4GB RAM would be welcome.

I’d be surprised if this gets 4GB of ram. More likely 3GB.
Aside from the iPhone SE 2, I’m excited for other products we’ve heard rumors about like the AirTags, wireless charger, etc.
Nice to hear its coming, although first half of 2020 is a good size backing off of release in March.

They need to have used the 11's or Xr's camera, it'll be a problem if its a reuse of the 8's camera.
event next month hopefully....
concerns over the impact of the Wuhan coronavirus on production


One wonders how long it will be before people get cancelled over using the term "Wuhan Coronavirus" or "Wuflu". Both seem to have become much more entrenched than the awkward WHO nomenclature.
Got two in the immediate family ready to retire. They are not happy about the impending increase in size but the phones are starting to act crazy (possible planned obsolesce). We've got an iPad Mini 2 acting nutty too, ugh.
They need to have used the 11's or Xr's camera, it'll be a problem if its a reuse of the 8's camera.


This. If they use the 8's camera, that would be a letdown and no buy for me
