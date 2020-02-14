Deals: Presidents' Day Sale at Best Buy Offers Best Prices on MacBook Pro, iPad, Powerbeats Pro, and More

Friday February 14, 2020 6:58 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Best Buy today kicked off a new weekend sale, this one timed to end on Monday at 11:59 p.m. CT, which is Presidents' Day in the United States. There are a few Apple products and accessories discounted during the sale, with solid prices on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPads, Apple Watch, Beats headphones, and more. For some of the sales listed below, you will need to be a My Best Buy member, which is free to join.

Although Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale includes $50 off the HomePod, our readers should remember that OWC is still beating this price. You can get the White HomePod for $204.99 and the Space Gray HomePod for $207.99 with OWC's one-year limited warranty. OWC's HomePods also come in non-retail packaging, but they are guaranteed to be brand-new HomePods, so this remains the current-best deal on Apple's smart speaker.

MacBook


iPad


  • 10.2-inch iPad - Save up to $100 with lowest ever prices on Wi-Fi and cellular models
  • iPad Pro - Save up to $200 with lowest prices on select 12.9-inch models

Beats


iPhone


  • iPhone 11 - Save up to $450 with qualified activation and trade-in
  • iPhone XS - Save up to $100 with qualified activation

Apple Watch Series 3


Miscellaneous


