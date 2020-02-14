Deals: Presidents' Day Sale at Best Buy Offers Best Prices on MacBook Pro, iPad, Powerbeats Pro, and More

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Although Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale includes $50 off the HomePod, our readers should remember that OWC is still beating this price. You can get the White HomePod for $204.99 and the Space Gray HomePod for $207.99 with OWC's one-year limited warranty. OWC's HomePods also come in non-retail packaging, but they are guaranteed to be brand-new HomePods, so this remains the current-best deal on Apple's smart speaker.
MacBook
- MacBook Air - Save up to $200 with current best prices / Starting at $899.99
- 13-inch MacBook Pro - Save up to $200 with lowest ever price on 128GB model
- 16-inch MacBook Pro - Save up to $300 with lowest ever prices on 1TB models
iPad
- 10.2-inch iPad - Save up to $100 with lowest ever prices on Wi-Fi and cellular models
- iPad Pro - Save up to $200 with lowest prices on select 12.9-inch models
Beats
- Powerbeats Pro - $199.99, down from $249.99
- Solo Pro - $249.99, down from $299.99
- Studio3 - $199.99, down from $349.99
- Powerbeats3 Wireless - $89.99, down from $199.99
iPhone
- iPhone 11 - Save up to $450 with qualified activation and trade-in
- iPhone XS - Save up to $100 with qualified activation
Apple Watch Series 3
- GPS 38mm Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band - $189.00, down from $199.00
- GPS 38mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - $189.00, down from $199.00
- GPS 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - $219.00, down from $229.00
Miscellaneous
- Philips Hue White & Color Starter Kit - $129.99, down from $189.99
- UE Megaboom 3 - $149.99, down from $199.99
- WD Easystore 10TB External USB Hard Drive - $169.99, down from $249.99
- Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (WH-1000XM3) - $299.99, down from $349.99