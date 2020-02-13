Feral Releases Critically Acclaimed RTS Game 'Company of Heroes' on iPad

Originally developed for Windows by Relic Entertainment, the critically-acclaimed RTS has been specially designed and developed for the iPad by Feral, and on first look the results are very impressive.
Command two crack companies of American soldiers and direct an intense campaign in the European Theater of Operations starting with the D-Day Invasion of Normandy.Company of Heroes requires iOS 13.1 or later and supports the iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad (6th generation), iPad (7th generation), iPad Pro (1st generation: 9.7-inch, 12.9-inch), iPad Pro (2nd generation: 10.5-inch, 12.9-inch), and iPad Pro (3rd generation: 11-inch, 12.9-inch).
Fully tailored to and optimized for tablet, Company of Heroes features a sophisticated user interface that makes it intuitive for players to execute real-time tactics, adapt to constantly shifting environments, and ultimately overcome ferocious opposition to secure the liberation of France.
Company of Heroes is available to download from the App Store for $13.99 / £13.99 / €14,99. The game requires 6GB of free space to install, and at least 8GB of free space is recommended to avoid installation issues.