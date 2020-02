Feral Releases Critically Acclaimed RTS Game 'Company of Heroes' on iPad

Command two crack companies of American soldiers and direct an intense campaign in the European Theater of Operations starting with the D-Day Invasion of Normandy.



Fully tailored to and optimized for tablet, Company of Heroes features a sophisticated user interface that makes it intuitive for players to execute real-time tactics, adapt to constantly shifting environments, and ultimately overcome ferocious opposition to secure the liberation of France.

Feral Interactive today announced the release of World War II real-time strategy game Company of Heroes on iPad Originally developed for Windows by Relic Entertainment, the critically-acclaimed RTS has been specially designed and developed for the ‌iPad‌ by Feral, and on first look the results are very impressive.Company of Heroes requires iOS 13.1 or later and supports the ‌iPad‌ mini (5th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), ‌iPad‌ (5th generation), ‌iPad‌ (6th generation), ‌iPad‌ (7th generation), iPad Pro (1st generation: 9.7-inch, 12.9-inch), ‌iPad Pro‌ (2nd generation: 10.5-inch, 12.9-inch), and ‌iPad Pro‌ (3rd generation: 11-inch, 12.9-inch).Company of Heroes is available to download from the App Store for $13.99 / £13.99 / €14,99. The game requires 6GB of free space to install, and at least 8GB of free space is recommended to avoid installation issues.