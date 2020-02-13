In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Enhances Augmented Reality Quick Look Feature in Safari With Links to Make Shopping Online Easier
According to CNET and TechCrunch, Apple has updated the Quick Look preview feature in Safari to allow retailers to add links and buttons to the augmented reality experience.
When browsing sites like Home Depot, Wayfair, Bang & Olufsen, and 1-800-Flowers, customers will now see options to make purchases and learn more about a product while previewing it in AR mode.
Apple added the Quick Look browsing feature to Safari in 2018, and on sites that have implemented it, it adds a button for putting a 3D object in a room so its size, shape, and other features can be previewed prior to a purchase.
Apple introduced the new link and button tools in iOS 13 and previewed them at WWDC, but retailers have just now begun incorporating the new features.
Prior to the addition of links and other information at the bottom of the augmented reality viewing window, users would need to tap out of the experience to make the purchase or learn more about an item.
The links essentially streamline the shopping process, making it easier to add an item to a shopping cart, find a nearby store, or chat with customer service.
Later this year, Apple plans to further enhance Quick Look with a spatial audio feature, which is included in the iOS 13.4 beta. Spatial audio will allow shopping sites and other augmented reality sites within Safari to add audio to the experience.