T-Mobile and Sprint Merger Approved, May Be Finalized as Early as April
The FCC formally approved the merger in November 2019, but a group of state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit aiming to block it. The states argued that combining the two companies was not in the public's interest, claiming that it would reduce competition and lead to higher smartphone bills.
In his decision, however, Marrero concluded that "T-Mobile has redefined itself over the past decade as a maverick that has spurred the two largest players in its industry to make numerous pro-consumer changes," referring to AT&T and Verizon, and expressed optimism that the merged company would be able to continue this successful business strategy for the foreseeable future.
Following the decision, T-Mobile has announced that it is now working with Sprint on the final steps to complete their merger to create the "New T-Mobile," noting that the deal could close as early as April 2020.
T-Mobile added that it is committed to delivering the same or better rate plans at the same or better prices for at least three years, including 5G.
BTW, Sprint works awesome in all the places I go. Never a dropped call, never a bad LTE connection. :P
Which is about as long as it'll take for T-Mobile to fully integrate Sprint, so keeping prices at current levels will be needed to prevent customer defections. Once they're done with that it'll be off to the races with price increases. Good day for telecom oligopolies.
Well, the most mobile internet I have used on one day was 4,5 GB when i had to quickly download some Spotify playlists before boarding a 12 hour flight. Other than that, i never exceed it.
Also, i you got all-in-one packages here for landline phone + HDTV + internet for 40 euro's per month.
When i read stories about paying 100 dollars+ per month in the US i am shocked!
