T-Mobile and Sprint Merger Approved, May Be Finalized as Early as April

Tuesday February 11, 2020 6:09 am PST by Joe Rossignol
As expected, U.S. federal judge Victor Marrero today approved T-Mobile's proposed $26 billion acquisition of Sprint, which would create a dominant third-largest carrier alongside AT&T and Verizon in the United States.


The FCC formally approved the merger in November 2019, but a group of state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit aiming to block it. The states argued that combining the two companies was not in the public's interest, claiming that it would reduce competition and lead to higher smartphone bills.

In his decision, however, Marrero concluded that "T-Mobile has redefined itself over the past decade as a maverick that has spurred the two largest players in its industry to make numerous pro-consumer changes," referring to AT&T and Verizon, and expressed optimism that the merged company would be able to continue this successful business strategy for the foreseeable future.

Following the decision, T-Mobile has announced that it is now working with Sprint on the final steps to complete their merger to create the "New T-Mobile," noting that the deal could close as early as April 2020.

T-Mobile added that it is committed to delivering the same or better rate plans at the same or better prices for at least three years, including 5G.

Avatar
Bobby Smallwood
22 minutes ago at 06:29 am
This is great news, ATT and Verizon will now have real competition.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
brendu
39 minutes ago at 06:11 am
As a T-Mobile customer, yay.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
spartan1967
35 minutes ago at 06:16 am
Can't wait to see the awesome deal I am offered from this new company to stay with them. If it's anything like Sprint offered me when they bought out US Cellular's market; it should be pretty sweet.

BTW, Sprint works awesome in all the places I go. Never a dropped call, never a bad LTE connection. :P
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
dalestrauss
31 minutes ago at 06:20 am
Right - ask the AT&T customers, and US taxpayers, about Randall Stephenson's lies about the huge tax breaks and incentives they fostered in Congress and where it left AT&T pricing and job creation (actual cuts). If their lips are moving...
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Spock
39 minutes ago at 06:12 am
I think had this not happened, Sprint would have gone away.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
BootsWalking
38 minutes ago at 06:13 am
T-Mobile added that it is committed to delivering the same or better rate plans at the same or better prices for at least three years, including 5G.

Which is about as long as it'll take for T-Mobile to fully integrate Sprint, so keeping prices at current levels will be needed to prevent customer defections. Once they're done with that it'll be off to the races with price increases. Good day for telecom oligopolies.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
DinkThifferent
18 minutes ago at 06:33 am
You guys are so screwed in the USA with your mobile and internet subscriptions. I pay 25 euro per month for my cellphone contract and have unlimited everything, with a 5GB fair use policy per day. If i exceed that 5GB i can request a new GB for free in the app of my provider and so on and so on...

Well, the most mobile internet I have used on one day was 4,5 GB when i had to quickly download some Spotify playlists before boarding a 12 hour flight. Other than that, i never exceed it.

Also, i you got all-in-one packages here for landline phone + HDTV + internet for 40 euro's per month.

When i read stories about paying 100 dollars+ per month in the US i am shocked!
Rating: 1 Votes

