Deals: Amazon Discounting 2019 MacBook Air by $200, 128GB Model Available for $899

2019 MacBook Air Sale

Amazon today has knocked down the price of the 2019 MacBook Air by $200 for both the 128GB and 256GB SSD storage options. This means that prices start at $899.00 for the low-end MacBook Air and increase to $1,099.00 for the higher-end model.Every color is being discounted on Amazon at the time of writing, so you can get the 13-inch MacBook Air in Gold, Silver, or Space Gray. Additionally, Best Buy is matching the price on all of these models for its shoppers.