Deals: Amazon Discounting 2019 MacBook Air by $200, 128GB Model Available for $899

Monday February 10, 2020 5:49 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon today has knocked down the price of the 2019 MacBook Air by $200 for both the 128GB and 256GB SSD storage options. This means that prices start at $899.00 for the low-end MacBook Air and increase to $1,099.00 for the higher-end model.

Every color is being discounted on Amazon at the time of writing, so you can get the 13-inch MacBook Air in Gold, Silver, or Space Gray. Additionally, Best Buy is matching the price on all of these models for its shoppers.

2019 MacBook Air Sale


Spock
33 minutes ago at 05:58 am
$899 is where Apple should have priced it in the first place. The really funny thing is that the specs LOOK the same as the 2008 MacBook Air.. the keyword is LOOK before people start yelling at me about numbers, I know the new one obviously has better specs.

MacBook Air late 2008, 1.6 GHz, 128 SSD
MacBook Air 2019, 1.6 GHz, 128 SSD

EDIT: I added late 2008 to the MacBook Air. Also, this is a joke...
fuchsdh
31 minutes ago at 06:00 am


$899 is where Apple should have priced it in the first place. The really funny thing is that the specs LOOK the same as the 2008 MacBook Air.. the keyword is LOOK before people start yelling at me about numbers, I know the new one obviously has better specs.

MacBook Air 2008, 1.6 GHz, 128 SSD
MacBook Air 2019, 1.6 GHz, 128 SSD


This is a poor comparison for any number of reasons, especially since the MacBook Air shipped with a spinning hard drive by default, a 128GB SSD wasn't even available in the rev A option, and it started at $1799.

The specs look nothing like a computer from more than 10 years ago.
Scepticalscribe
28 minutes ago at 06:03 am


$899 is where Apple should have priced it in the first place. The really funny thing is that the specs LOOK the same as the 2008 MacBook Air.. the keyword is LOOK before people start yelling at me about numbers, I know the new one obviously has better specs.

MacBook Air 2008, 1.6 GHz, 128 SSD
MacBook Air 2019, 1.6 GHz, 128 SSD



While - obviously - there is a difference between the two models, if memory serves, the earlier MBA, the one that blew me away when I first saw it unveiled (from an A4 envelope), in its very first iteration, offered 80 GB HDD, and 64 GB SSD, not 128 GB.
Spock
20 minutes ago at 06:11 am


This is a poor comparison for any number of reasons, especially since the MacBook Air shipped with a spinning hard drive by default, a 128GB SSD wasn't even available in the rev A option, and it started at $1799.

The specs look nothing like a computer from more than 10 years ago.


While - obviously - there is a difference between the two models, if memory serves, the earlier MBA, the one that blew me away when I first saw it unveiled (from an A4 envelope), in its very first iteration, offered 80 GB HDD, and 64 GB SSD, not 128 GB.


Late 2008 model had a 128 gb SSD option. And I said the keyword was LOOK, read my post again. I was just making a joke more than anything.
