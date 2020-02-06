Apple Pay Promo Offers Free Movie Rental With Postmates Order

For those unfamiliar with Postmates, it's a delivery service that allows users to order food from thousands of different restaurants and get it delivered to their door.
Customers who use Apple Pay to make a purchase of $10 or more from the Postmates app can get a $5.99 movie rental for free or a $5.99 credit to put towards a movie purchase. Apple says that interested Apple users should enter the promo code WATCHNOW when checking out in the Postmates app.
After placing an order, an email and SMS will be sent with the movie offer code, which can be redeemed through Apple's website. iOS 12.3 or later is required to get the account bonus, with the credit added to an Apple ID account. The Postmates offer is valid through February 9 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.