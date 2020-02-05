Security Researchers Expose Vulnerability in Philips Hue Smart Bulbs

Wednesday February 5, 2020 4:39 AM PST by Tim Hardwick
A new vulnerability has been discovered in the Philips Hue smart lighting system that could let hackers gain access to the local host network and other devices connected to it.


Discovered by Check Point Research and demonstrated in a video, the flaw relates to the Zigbee communication protocol used by Philips Hue bulbs and a number of other smart home devices, including Amazon's Ring, Samsung SmartThings, Ikea Tradfri, and Belkin's WeMo.

According to the security researchers, the vulnerability could allow a local attacker to take control of Hue light bulbs using a malicious over-the-air update and cause the bulbs to exhibit random behavior and become uncontrollable. If the user then deletes the bulb and re-adds it in the Hue app, the attacker is able to gain access to the Hue bridge.
The hacker-controlled bulb with updated firmware then uses the ZigBee protocol vulnerabilities to trigger a heap-based buffer overflow on the control bridge, by sending a large amount of data to it. This data also enables the hacker to install malware on the bridge – which is in turn connected to the target business or home network.
Every Philips Hue Hub connected to the internet should have automatically updated itself to version 1935144040, which patches this specific vulnerability. Users can check themselves by looking to see if any updates are available for the Hue app.

The flaw actually relies on a vulnerability that was originally discovered in 2016 and which can't be patched, as it would require a hardware update to the smart bulbs.

"Many of us are aware that IoT devices can pose a security risk," said Yaniv Balmas, Head of Cyber Research at Check Point Research. "But this research shows how even the most mundane, seemingly 'dumb' devices such as lightbulbs can be exploited by hackers and used to take over networks, or plant malware."

Tags: Philips, Philips Hue
10 comments

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
4jasontv
1 hour ago at 04:50 am


So what a hacker is going to change the color of my lights :oops:


They get access to the machines on the same network.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
maflynn
1 hour ago at 04:52 am


They get access to the machines on the same network.

Even more reason not to have such a ludicrously high level of connected devices. ;)
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
daveak
1 hour ago at 04:55 am
Given this is down to a Zigbee vulnerability there are non IoT ramifications. Many alarm systems use Zigbee for their sensors to talk to the control unit. Using the same underlying vulnerability could you trick a sensor into saying everything is fine when it isn’t?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
BMcCoy
28 minutes ago at 05:35 am
Given the frequency of vulnerabilities being found in internet connected devices, is it reasonable to connect all such devices to your router’s ‘guest’ network, rather than your core Wi-Fi network, which holds your computer/PC/iPad/phone?

Would that restrict access to devices on the guest network only, if compromised and hacked? ie your core computers would be safe..
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]