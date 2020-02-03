Deals: Amazon's iPad Mini 5 Sale Includes Discounts on Nearly Every Model, Starting at $349.99 for 64GB Wi-Fi ($49 Off)

Monday February 3, 2020 5:22 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon has discounted a wide range of iPad mini 5 models to kick off the week, providing lowest-ever prices on both Wi-Fi and cellular devices. Across the tablets being discounted, each sale represents the lowest-ever price that we've tracked on each model.

To start, you can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 5 for $349.99, down from $399.00 ($49 off). From there you'll find 256GB models on sale, as well as discounted prices on the cellular tablets, with prices starting at $509.00 ($20 off).

iPad mini 5 Sale


  • 64GB Wi-Fi - $349.99, down from $399.00 ($49 off, lowest ever)
  • 256GB Wi-Fi - $499.99, down from $549.00 ($49 off, lowest ever)
  • 64GB Cellular - $509.00, down from $529.00 ($20 off, lowest ever)
  • 256GB Cellular - $639.00, down from $679.00 ($40 off, lowest ever)
