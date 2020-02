Deals: Amazon's iPad Mini 5 Sale Includes Discounts on Nearly Every Model, Starting at $349.99 for 64GB Wi-Fi ($49 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

iPad mini 5 Sale

Amazon has discounted a wide range of iPad mini 5 models to kick off the week, providing lowest-ever prices on both Wi-Fi and cellular devices. Across the tablets being discounted, each sale represents the lowest-ever price that we've tracked on each model.To start, you can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 5 for $349.99, down from $399.00 ($49 off). From there you'll find 256GB models on sale, as well as discounted prices on the cellular tablets, with prices starting at $509.00 ($20 off).Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.