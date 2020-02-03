Deals: Amazon's iPad Mini 5 Sale Includes Discounts on Nearly Every Model, Starting at $349.99 for 64GB Wi-Fi ($49 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
To start, you can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 5 for $349.99, down from $399.00 ($49 off). From there you'll find 256GB models on sale, as well as discounted prices on the cellular tablets, with prices starting at $509.00 ($20 off).
iPad mini 5 Sale
- 64GB Wi-Fi - $349.99, down from $399.00 ($49 off, lowest ever)
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $499.99, down from $549.00 ($49 off, lowest ever)
- 64GB Cellular - $509.00, down from $529.00 ($20 off, lowest ever)
- 256GB Cellular - $639.00, down from $679.00 ($40 off, lowest ever)