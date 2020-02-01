In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Begins Selling Refurbished 2019 iPad Air and iPad Mini 5 Models
A wide selection of refurbished iPad Air and iPad mini 5 models are available, including configurations with Wi-Fi or LTE, 64GB or 256GB storage, and Space Gray, Gold, or Silver finishes. Prices are discounted by around 15 percent compared to the equivalent brand new models on Apple.com.
Apple says certified refurbished iPad models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged in a new white box, with all accessories and documentation included. Every refurbished iPad receives a new battery and a new outer shell, making them virtually indistinguishable from brand new iPads.
Every refurbished iPad is covered by Apple's standard one-year warranty effective on the date the tablet is delivered. The coverage can be extended to two years from the refurbished purchase date with AppleCare+, which costs $69 or $3.49 per month for the latest iPad Air and iPad mini in the United States.
While certified refurbished iPads represent a decent opportunity for savings straight from Apple, better deals are often available from resellers like Amazon and Best Buy. Be sure to monitor our Apple Deals roundup.
