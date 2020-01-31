MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Tuff Nano SSD From CalDigit

Priced at $130, CalDigit's Tuff Nano SSDs are designed to be rugged and durable, making them ideal for an on-the-go lifestyle.
The Tuff Nano is CalDigit's smallest SSD, and it fits in the palm of a hand and can be tucked into a pocket. It measures in at just over two inches tall and three inches wide, and it's just a half an inch thick.
An aluminum chassis offers passive cooling and provides waterproofing, giving the Tuff Nano an IP67 water and dust resistance rating, which means it's dust proof can withstand immersion in water up to a meter deep for 30 minutes.
The Tuff Nano is wrapped with a silicone bumper that comes in Tomato Red, Olive Green, Royal Blue, and Charcoal Black, offering protection from drops and bumps. It can survive drops from heights up to three meters, which is close to 10 feet.
Inside the aluminum and silicone enclosure, the Tuff Nano features an NVMe PCIe SSD from Toshiba, capable of read speeds up to 1055MB/s and write speeds up to 900MB/s.
The Tuff Nano, which connects via a waterproofed USB-C port, is compatible with all of Apple's Macs as well as the USB-C iPad Pro and PCs.
