New Nest Thermostat Feature Alerts Homeowners to Potential HVAC Issues

Starting today, Google is rolling out heating and cooling system (HVAC) alerts, and says it's also testing out the ability to help customers connect with a professional who can help, starting in select cities.
Based on information like your thermostat's historical data and current weather, Nest will learn to detect some unusual HVAC patterns that might indicate something is wrong. If it's taking longer than normal to heat your home, for example, there might be a problem with your heating system—even if you haven't noticed anything.If the Nest identifies a potential issue, the homeowner will get an email alert telling them what the thermostat noticed and which system (heating or cooling) may be having a problem.
Google says there will be issues that the thermostats won't catch, but over time and through user feedback, it expects Nest thermostats to get smarter and better at detecting possible problems.
Google is partnering with Handy, a platform that connects qualified professionals with customers who need their services, to make it easy to find and book an HVAC pro with set pricing.
Booking through Handy will initially be available in over 20 metro areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Denver, Las Vegas, and San Diego, and expand to additional regions throughout the testing period.
Nest owners who sign up to get a Nest Home Report will automatically receive the new HVAC alert emails, and they can opt out of getting them at any time.