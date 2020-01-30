New Nest Thermostat Feature Alerts Homeowners to Potential HVAC Issues

Thursday January 30, 2020 4:11 AM PST by Tim Hardwick
Nest thermostat owners are getting a new feature that can detect irregular heating and cooling patters and notify the user about which part of the system likely needs attention.


Starting today, Google is rolling out heating and cooling system (HVAC) alerts, and says it's also testing out the ability to help customers connect with a professional who can help, starting in select cities.
Based on information like your thermostat's historical data and current weather, Nest will learn to detect some unusual HVAC patterns that might indicate something is wrong. If it's taking longer than normal to heat your home, for example, there might be a problem with your heating system—even if you haven't noticed anything.
If the Nest identifies a potential issue, the homeowner will get an email alert telling them what the thermostat noticed and which system (heating or cooling) may be having a problem.

Google says there will be issues that the thermostats won't catch, but over time and through user feedback, it expects Nest thermostats to get smarter and better at detecting possible problems.

Google is partnering with Handy, a platform that connects qualified professionals with customers who need their services, to make it easy to find and book an HVAC pro with set pricing.

Booking through Handy will initially be available in over 20 metro areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Denver, Las Vegas, and San Diego, and expand to additional regions throughout the testing period.

Nest owners who sign up to get a Nest Home Report will automatically receive the new HVAC alert emails, and they can opt out of getting them at any time.

Tags: Nest, Google
8 comments

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
macplay
1 hour ago at 04:14 am
And homekit support?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
kissmo
46 minutes ago at 04:42 am
I was thinking to buy a Nest product one day until Google purchased it....

They will update it with location tracking, privacy breaking and adds. And only youtube prime users will be able to control AC in the summer.

To calculate time to heat or cool, you need to take into account other environmental conditions which are not always at the disposal to the thermostat.

Every machine needs service check and cleanup every year. In Romania, you must check your heating yearly and they do inspections.
For AC we do yearly cleaning and checking of the devices.

I understand it may make sense for other machines but G needs to come up with something more to convince me.
Ah yes, install Hangouts on the device...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Glideslope
1 hour ago at 04:17 am
No thanks. I’ll simply have my HVAC serviced annually, and use my local installer as I always have. No need to pass on more personal information to Handy Dandy. Go away Google.:apple:
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
mingistech
1 hour ago at 04:19 am
Yes, ef'em until HomeKit support is added. I'm going to give my Nest to my parents and pickup an ecobee finally.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]