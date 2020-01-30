LastPass to Drop Support for Native Mac App and Replace it With Universal Web App

Thursday January 30, 2020 1:59 AM PST by Tim Hardwick
Password management app LastPass will officially drop support and updates for its native Mac app from February 29. LastPass users are being advised to switch over to the new web-based version of the app that will replace it.

The old LastPass app for macOS

The announcement was made in an email to users, explaining that the change was being made to "provide the best experience to our customers."

Changes in Safari 12 designed to get developers to offer browser extensions through Mac App Store apps instead of the soon-to-be-defunct Safari Extension Gallery were also cited as an influencing factor.

As noted by The Verge, other apps like 1Password were updated to implement the new system within their native apps, but LastPass has decided to remove support for its native app entirely.

The replacement web-based app supporting the new extension system has been built with technologies developed in the company's LastPass mobile apps, which should make it easier to maintain the apps across the different platforms. The negative outcome of the switch is that the new app lacks some of the functionality of the native Mac app, like system-wide hotkeys.

Tag: LastPass
2 comments

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
martyjmclean
28 minutes ago at 02:04 am
LastPass has gone to **** the last few versions, but this is disappointing. :( 1Pass is the best manager anyway.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
firewire9000
20 minutes ago at 02:12 am
"provide the best experience to our customers."

Drops support for a native app in favor of a web based.

Sure, bro.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]