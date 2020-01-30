Deals: Amazon and B&H Photo Discount 13-Inch, 15-Inch, and 16-Inch MacBook Pros (Up to $600 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
We're also still tracking solid deals on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro models, with both base configurations returning to their Amazon all-time-low prices this week. You can get the 512GB model for $2,149.00 ($250 off) and the 1TB model for $2,499.00 ($300 off).
2019 MacBook Pro Sale
- 13-inch, 2.4 GHz, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $1,799.00, down from $1,999.00 ($200 off)
- 15-inch, 2.3 GHz 8-Core, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,199.00, down from $2,799.00 ($600 off, lowest ever)
- 16-inch, 2.6 GHz 6-Core, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,149.00, down from $2,399.00 ($250 off, lowest ever)
- 16-inch, 2.3 GHz 8-Core, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD - $2,499.00, down from $2,799.00 ($300 off, lowest ever)