Deals: Amazon and B&H Photo Discount 13-Inch, 15-Inch, and 16-Inch MacBook Pros (Up to $600 Off)

Thursday January 30, 2020 5:27 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon and B&H Photo today have a notable set of discounts across Apple's 2019 MacBook Pro range, including savings on the 13-inch, 15-inch, and 16-inch MacBook Pro. These include lowest-ever prices on a few models, with a new low price seen on the 15-inch MacBook Pro with a 512GB SSD, priced at $2,199.00 at B&H Photo ($600 off).

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We're also still tracking solid deals on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro models, with both base configurations returning to their Amazon all-time-low prices this week. You can get the 512GB model for $2,149.00 ($250 off) and the 1TB model for $2,499.00 ($300 off).

2019 MacBook Pro Sale


Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
0 comments