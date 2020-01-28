Deals: Amazon Discounting New 128GB MacBook Air to $899.99 ($199 Off)

Tuesday January 28, 2020 7:00 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
A notable sale on the 2019 MacBook Air continues on Amazon, with the retailer offering a $50 off coupon at checkout on the 128GB model in select colorways. Specifically, you can get the Gold and Space Gray MacBook Air for $899.99, down from $1,099.00, thanks to the automatically applied $50 discount on Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is currently the best price for this configuration of the MacBook Air among the major Apple resellers online, and as of writing both models are in stock and ready to ship. There are also a few discounts on the 256GB SSD model of the 2019 MacBook Air, priced at $1,099.99, down from $1,299.00.

2019 MacBook Air Sale


Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
1 comments