Deals: Powerbeats Pro Return to Low Price of $199.95 in All Colors

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Powerbeats Pro have returned to their lowest-ever price of $199.95 on Amazon, down from $249.95. This sale is the same one we've been tracking for the Powerbeats Pro since last fall, offering a solidoff the original price of the wireless headphones, and it usually only lasts for a few days. Every color of the Powerbeats Pro are being discounted as well, so you can get the Black, Ivory, Moss, or Navy for $199.95 today. All models include secure-fit ear hooks, are sweat and water resistant, and support up to nine hours of listening time on a single charge.Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.