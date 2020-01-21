Deals: Anker and Aukey's Latest Sales Include $10 Wireless Chargers and $16 Battery Packs

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
We've broken down the discounts below between Anker and Aukey. Anker's sales largely don't require coupon codes and you'll find these discounts automatically applied on Amazon. On the other hand, all of Aukey's products require a coupon code, which you'll find listed next to the sale prices below.
Anker Discounts
USB-C Accessories
- PowerPort Atom III Slim USB-C Wall Charger - $21.99, down from $34.99 (exp. 1/26)
- PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub - $29.99, down from $39.99 (exp. 1/26)
- PowerWave 7.5 Pad - $9.99 with code SDAKA251, down from $21.99 (exp. 1/31)
- PowerPort Wireless Stand - $14.99, down from $21.99 (exp. 1/26)
- PowerCore 5,000 mAh - $16.14, down from $29.99 (exp. 1/26)
- PowerCore 13,000 mAh - $30.59, down from $35.99 (exp. 1/26)
- Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker - $21.99, down from $27.99 (exp. 1/26)
- Soundcore Strike 1 Gaming Headset - $28.99, down from $34.99 (exp. 1/27)
- Soundcore Strike 3 Gaming Headset - $33.99, down from $49.99 (exp. 1/27)
Aukey Discounts
USB Accessories
- USB-C to HDMI Adapter - $12.59 with code JKFHVXM2, down from $13.99
- USB 3.0 7-Port Hub - $20.99 with code MAQIIWEK, down from $34.99
- Power Delivery 20,000 mAh - $32.19 with code AILJA9U7, down from $45.99
- Latitude Lite Wireless Earbuds - $18.19 with on-page coupon, down from $25.99
- Bluetooth Speaker - $27.99 with code GLCLZV7L, down from $39.99
- Key Series B80 Wireless Headphones - $34.99 with code Y99F5OZ4, down from $49.99