Deals: 40mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 5 Discounted to $390 on Amazon ($108 Off, Lowest Price)

Tuesday January 21, 2020 7:38 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon today is offering the lowest price we've seen on the 40mm cellular Apple Watch Series 5, priced at $390.87, down from $499.00 ($108 off). This is the model with a Gold Aluminum Case and Pink Sport Band.

This lowest-ever Amazon sale is also accompanied by the typical $15 discount on Apple Watch Series 5, which we've seen come and go since the device launched last fall. You can get the 40mm GPS models for $384 and the 44mm GPS models for $414.00, both around $15 below their original prices.

Meanwhile, 40mm stainless steel GPS and cellular models are $684.00, and 44mm models are $734.00. These base $15 discounts aren't quite the lowest we've seen Apple Watch Series 5 models go, but they're still solid markdowns on the new Apple Watch.

