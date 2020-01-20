On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple and Tim Cook Commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Apple today honored the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a full-page tribute on its website. A photo of Dr. King is accompanied by an iconic quote of his: "Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly."
On Monday, Apple CEO Tim Cook commemorated Martin Luther King Jr. Day in a follow-up tweet.
"I have the audacity to believe that peoples everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for their minds, and dignity, equality and freedom for their spirits.” Let us all be so audacious, and work to make MLK’s dream a reality for us all.— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 20, 2020
