Apple Arcade's New Game This Week is 'Kings of the Castle'

Friday January 17, 2020 7:39 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
Speed to the rescue in Kings of the Castle, this week's addition to Apple Arcade across iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. The colorful, family-friendly speed runner game by Frosty Pop supports one to four players.


The game's description on the App Store:
The dragon Zantorian locked Prince Rupert away in a castle tower on a dangerous and mysterious island. Lord Baldor dispatches the princess to investigate the hostile and unfamiliar territory and save the prince.

Playing as the princess, you must use your speed, courage, and savvy sense of direction to save the prince. Avoid traps, battle enemies, jump over obstacles, and collect gems along your journey to pay a ransom for the prince's safe return. But do it fast. The dragon is hungry!
Apple Arcade launched in September. The subscription-based gaming service provides iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac users with access to over 100 games with no in-app purchases or ads for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

In a recent press release, Apple promised that its Arcade service will receive new games and expansions every month.

