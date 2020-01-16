Deals: Best Buy's Latest Apple Sale Has Low Prices on Beats Headphones and iPad Pro

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
For the Powerbeats Pro, Best Buy's $199.99 price tag is a match for the lowest-ever price seen on these headphones (also available at Amazon). On sale, the Studio3 Wireless Headphones are typically around $200, so Best Buy's $189.99 is another notable discount going on this week.
We've also collected a few deals on the 15-inch MacBook Pro, old MacBook Air, and the iPad Pro. For the tablet, Best Buy is matching prices previously introduced on Amazon earlier this week, while also providing a few lowest-ever discounts not available anywhere else for high-end models with 1TB of storage and cellular support.
Best Buy Apple Sale Event
Beats
- Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones - $189.99, down from $349.99
- Powerbeats Pro - $199.99, down from $249.99
- Powerbeats3 Wireless - $94.99, down from $199.99
- 2017 MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 128GB Flash Storage - $799.99, down from $999.99
- 15-inch MacBook Pro, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,999.99, down from $2,399.99
- 15-inch MacBook Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,399.99, down from $2,799.99
- 15-inch MacBook Pro, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD - $2,799.99, down from $2,999.99
- 64GB, Wi-Fi - $674.99, down from $799.00 ($124 off)
- 256GB, Wi-Fi - $799.99, down from $949.00 ($149 off)
- 512GB, Wi-Fi - $949.99, down from $1,149.00 ($199 off)
- 1TB, Wi-Fi - $1,149.99, down from $1,349.00 ($199 off)
- 64GB, Cellular - $824.99, down from $949.00 ($124 off)
- 256GB, Cellular - $949.99, down from $1,099.00 ($149 off)
- 512GB, Cellular - $1,099.99, down from $1,299.00 ($199 off)
- 1TB, Cellular - $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00 ($199 off)
- 64GB, Wi-Fi - $874.99, down from $999.00 ($124 off)
- 256GB, Wi-Fi - $999.99, down from $1,149.00 ($149 off)
- 512GB, Wi-Fi - $1,149.99, down from $1,349.00 ($199 off)
- 1TB, Wi-Fi - $1,349.99, down from $1,549.00 ($199 off, lowest ever)
- 64GB, Cellular - $1,024.99, down from $1,149.00 ($124 off)
- 256GB, Cellular - $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00 ($149 off)
- 512GB, Cellular - $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00 ($199 off)
- 1TB, Cellular - $1,499.99, down from $1,699.00 ($199 off, lowest ever)