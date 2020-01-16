Deals: Best Buy's Latest Apple Sale Has Low Prices on Beats Headphones and iPad Pro

Thursday January 16, 2020 7:49 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Best Buy's newest Apple Sale Event is discounting a trio of Beats by Dre wireless headphones, Mac notebooks, and the iPad Pro. This includes notable low prices on the Studio3 Wireless Headphones and Powerbeats Pro, as well as ongoing best deals on the iPad Pro in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For the Powerbeats Pro, Best Buy's $199.99 price tag is a match for the lowest-ever price seen on these headphones (also available at Amazon). On sale, the Studio3 Wireless Headphones are typically around $200, so Best Buy's $189.99 is another notable discount going on this week.

We've also collected a few deals on the 15-inch MacBook Pro, old MacBook Air, and the iPad Pro. For the tablet, Best Buy is matching prices previously introduced on Amazon earlier this week, while also providing a few lowest-ever discounts not available anywhere else for high-end models with 1TB of storage and cellular support.

Best Buy Apple Sale Event


Beats
Macs
11-Inch iPad Pro
12.9-Inch iPad Pro
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
0 comments