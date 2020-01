Apple today announced that, in the next few days, prices of App Store apps and in-app purchases, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will decrease in Thailand and increase in Pakistan due to foreign exchange rate fluctuations.Additionally, on January 1, 2020, a 7% sales tax for overseas digital services was introduced in Singapore. App Store developers based in Singapore who provide their GST number in App Store Connect will not have their proceeds affected, according to Apple. Otherwise, proceeds will be adjusted accordingly.