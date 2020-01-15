New Classicbot Plush Lets You Snuggle a Classic Mac

The Classicbot Plush, priced at $67, is based on Apple's Macintosh Classic, which was sold in the early 90s. While expensive, the Classicbot Plush is highly detailed and has a few notable features worth pointing out.
All of the Classic Macintosh details are carefully embroidered, and the plush features articulated arms that can be put into different positions. The fabric the Classicbot Plush is made from has been chosen because it's "very soft" to the touch.
Along with articulated arms, the Classicbot Plush features interchangeable facial expressions thanks to velcro-backed pixel pieces that can be arranged in a multitude of ways.
The Classicbot Plush can be pre-ordered from the Classicbot website as of today, with orders set to ship out at the end of April 2019.