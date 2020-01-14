Nomad Unveils New 'Base Station Stand' Wireless Charger for iPhone and AirPods

Tuesday January 14, 2020 7:00 AM PST by Juli Clover
Nomad today unveiled the Base Station Stand, a single device wireless charger designed to charge Qi-based products like the iPhone and the AirPods.

The Base Station Stand, priced at $100, can only charge one device at a time, but it is equipped with two charging coils to offer both horizontal or vertical ‌iPhone‌ charging as well as ‌AirPods‌ and AirPods Pro charging.


Most stand-based Qi wireless chargers are equipped with one coil and are meant to charge the ‌iPhone‌ only in an upright orientation, so a stand that can charge in either orientation and also has the capacity to charge ‌AirPods‌ is useful.

The Base Station Stand offers up to 10W of charging, though Apple's iPhones max out at 7.5W. It ships with a USB-A to USB-C cable, it features a machined aluminum frame and a leather charging pad, and it comes with an 18W wall adapter with US, UK, and EU plugs.


The Base Station Stand can be purchased from the Nomad website starting today.

Tag: Nomad
8 comments

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Scottsoapbox
18 minutes ago at 07:03 am
$100 vs $12 because I can turn my iPhone sideways?

Pass.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]