Deals: AirPods With Charging Case Hit Low Price of $129 on Amazon ($30 Off)

Monday January 13, 2020 5:32 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon is discounting Apple's AirPods with Charging Case from 2019 to $129.00, down from $159.00 ($30 off). This is the lowest price currently available for the AirPods among the major Apple resellers, and a return to the lowest price seen on this model on Amazon since last November.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If you're shopping for the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, Amazon is still continuing to discount that model as well: it's on sale for $169.00, down from $199.00 ($30 off). The standalone Wireless Charging Case for AirPods is priced at $64.99, down from $79.00 on Amazon ($14 off).

We track all of the changing AirPods deals in our Best Deal on AirPods guide. You can also head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.

