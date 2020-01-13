Deals: AirPods With Charging Case Hit Low Price of $129 on Amazon ($30 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
If you're shopping for the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, Amazon is still continuing to discount that model as well: it's on sale for $169.00, down from $199.00 ($30 off). The standalone Wireless Charging Case for AirPods is priced at $64.99, down from $79.00 on Amazon ($14 off).
We track all of the changing AirPods deals in our Best Deal on AirPods guide. You can also head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.