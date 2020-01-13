On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
U.S. Attorney General Asks Apple to Unlock iPhones Used by Florida Mass Shooter
The request comes as the shooting has been declared an act of terrorism, and it follows a report last week that the FBI sent a letter to Apple asking for help accessing two iPhones used by shooter Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani.
"This situation perfectly illustrates why it is critical that the public be able to get access to digital evidence," Mr. Barr said, calling on Apple and other technology companies to find a solution and complaining that Apple has provided no "substantive assistance."Apple has already provided law enforcement officials with information from Alshamrani's iCloud account, but the two iPhones are passcode protected (one is also damaged from gunfire) and Apple has in he past taken a strong position against providing access to locked iPhones.
Apple last week said that it had already provided all of the information in its possession to the FBI.
We have the greatest respect for law enforcement and have always worked cooperatively to help in their investigations. When the FBI requested information from us relating to this case a month ago, we gave them all of the data in our possession and we will continue to support them with the data we have available.Justice department officials claim to need access to the iPhones to see messages from encrypted apps like Signal or WhatsApp to find out if Alshamrani discussed his plans or had help.
In 2016, Apple had a major showdown with the U.S. government after being ordered by a federal judge to unlock the iPhone owned by San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook. Apple fought hard against the order asking for backdoor access into iPhones and said that it would create "new and dangerous weaknesses" and that weakening security "makes no sense."
Apple ultimately won the dispute and the government found an alternate way to access the iPhone in question.
Apple is now facing a similar battle as the company's statement last week suggests it has no plans to unlock the two iPhones and the attorney general has said that he is prepared for a fight.
As a citizen of the United States, I love what Apple is doing.
“Arguing that you don't care about the right to privacy because you have nothing to hide is no different than saying you don't care about free speech because you have nothing to say.”
― Edward Snowden
“Experience should teach us to be most on our guard to protect liberty when the government's purposes are beneficent. Men born to freedom are naturally alert to repel invasion of their liberty by evil-minded rulers. The greatest dangers to liberty lurk in insidious encroachment by men of zeal, well-meaning but without understanding."
― Louis D. Brandeis
As a consumer of Apple products, I love this.
I think of myself as the "nothing to hide" guy. But these quotes make two great points. Thanks for that.
It won't come without a Court order. Verizon was the same way when I did high tech investigations many moons ago. Everyone else would take a simple subpoena based on an active investigation. Verizon wanted a search warrant.
It was a PITA, but guess who my wireless provider was, and still is...
So do I, my own. If Apple includes a backdoor into every iPhone (which would be required incase they could somehow know who every future mass shooter who owns an iPhone is) than that includes mine. And any backdoor is just waiting to be exploited by an attacker.
i love who's security you're concerned with)
I’m all for privacy. Except in cases like this. If Apple can unlock these phones then they should given the circumstances.
And yet when Apple admits to scanning every photo uploaded to iCloud for signs of child abuse this is acceptable? What happened to privacy? It’s excused as saying Apple is committed to child safety. Sounds noble. As would assisting with unlocking a suspected terrorists iPhone.
Didn't Apple just say at CES that they do scan through their icloud services for pedophilia thus invading peoples privacy?
Two people who don't understand the issue.
Apple can't unlock an iPhone. Apple can, however, get access to data stored in iCloud if required. They are two completely separate things.
