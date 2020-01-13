U.S. Attorney General Asks Apple to Unlock iPhones Used by Florida Mass Shooter

Monday January 13, 2020 11:57 am PST by Juli Clover
United States Attorney General William Barr today asked Apple to unlock the iPhones used in mass shooting last month at a naval air station in Pensacola, Florida, reports The New York Times.

The request comes as the shooting has been declared an act of terrorism, and it follows a report last week that the FBI sent a letter to Apple asking for help accessing two iPhones used by shooter Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani.

"This situation perfectly illustrates why it is critical that the public be able to get access to digital evidence," Mr. Barr said, calling on Apple and other technology companies to find a solution and complaining that Apple has provided no "substantive assistance."
Apple has already provided law enforcement officials with information from Alshamrani's iCloud account, but the two iPhones are passcode protected (one is also damaged from gunfire) and Apple has in he past taken a strong position against providing access to locked iPhones.

Apple last week said that it had already provided all of the information in its possession to the FBI.
We have the greatest respect for law enforcement and have always worked cooperatively to help in their investigations. When the FBI requested information from us relating to this case a month ago, we gave them all of the data in our possession and we will continue to support them with the data we have available.
Justice department officials claim to need access to the iPhones to see messages from encrypted apps like Signal or WhatsApp to find out if Alshamrani discussed his plans or had help.

In 2016, Apple had a major showdown with the U.S. government after being ordered by a federal judge to unlock the iPhone owned by San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook. Apple fought hard against the order asking for backdoor access into iPhones and said that it would create "new and dangerous weaknesses" and that weakening security "makes no sense."

Apple ultimately won the dispute and the government found an alternate way to access the ‌iPhone‌ in question.

Apple is now facing a similar battle as the company's statement last week suggests it has no plans to unlock the two iPhones and the attorney general has said that he is prepared for a fight.

Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tag: Apple-FBI
Avatar
Mikey44
48 minutes ago at 12:10 pm
As a consumer of Apple products, I love this.

As a citizen of the United States, I love what Apple is doing.

“Arguing that you don't care about the right to privacy because you have nothing to hide is no different than saying you don't care about free speech because you have nothing to say.”
― Edward Snowden

“Experience should teach us to be most on our guard to protect liberty when the government's purposes are beneficent. Men born to freedom are naturally alert to repel invasion of their liberty by evil-minded rulers. The greatest dangers to liberty lurk in insidious encroachment by men of zeal, well-meaning but without understanding."
― Louis D. Brandeis
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
bizack
38 minutes ago at 12:20 pm
Still amazing that the US Govt doesn't understand modern technology (including how the internet works). Apple can't unlock any iPhone. There's no master key to unlock any iPhone/device. This is going to turn into another 'please put a backdoor into future versions of iOS' request which (hopefully) won't ever happen. Meanwhile, companies/platforms like Facebook and Cambridge Analytics have enough information to identify and profile every citizen in the United States. Perhaps take that problem a bit more seriously. Oh, and maybe don't allow anyone to buy a gun. That might help too.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
benshive
55 minutes ago at 12:03 pm
I love that Apple doesn't acquiesce and agree to poke a hole in their customer's security every time the government tries to force them too.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
robbysibrahim
37 minutes ago at 12:22 pm


I think of myself as the "nothing to hide" guy. But these quotes make two great points. Thanks for that.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
IIGS User
56 minutes ago at 12:03 pm
Ask away.

It won't come without a Court order. Verizon was the same way when I did high tech investigations many moons ago. Everyone else would take a simple subpoena based on an active investigation. Verizon wanted a search warrant.

It was a PITA, but guess who my wireless provider was, and still is...
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
iapplelove
52 minutes ago at 12:06 pm
Either we have too many mass shootings or I live under a rock, cause I missed this last one.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
NickName99
25 minutes ago at 12:34 pm
It isn’t possible to fulfill this request. Apple can’t unlock iPhones. Even if they wrote a custom version of iOS that allowed them to unlock the iPhone, it would first be necessary to unlock the iPhone to update iOS.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
DNichter
28 minutes ago at 12:30 pm
I wouldn't do anything for Bill Barr, there is always another motive behind it. Plus, Apple can't do anything to get into the phone. I am not really sure what they are expecting.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
benshive
16 minutes ago at 12:42 pm


i love who's security you're concerned with)

So do I, my own. If Apple includes a backdoor into every iPhone (which would be required incase they could somehow know who every future mass shooter who owns an iPhone is) than that includes mine. And any backdoor is just waiting to be exploited by an attacker.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
realtuner
11 minutes ago at 12:48 pm


I’m all for privacy. Except in cases like this. If Apple can unlock these phones then they should given the circumstances.

And yet when Apple admits to scanning every photo uploaded to iCloud for signs of child abuse this is acceptable? What happened to privacy? It’s excused as saying Apple is committed to child safety. Sounds noble. As would assisting with unlocking a suspected terrorists iPhone.


Didn't Apple just say at CES that they do scan through their icloud services for pedophilia thus invading peoples privacy?


Two people who don't understand the issue.

Apple can't unlock an iPhone. Apple can, however, get access to data stored in iCloud if required. They are two completely separate things.
Rating: 1 Votes

